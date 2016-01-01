Richard Silk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Silk, MS
Overview
Richard Silk, MS is a Counselor in Spokane, WA.
Locations
- 1 707 W 7th Ave Ste 150, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 484-1227
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Richard Silk, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1700945839
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Silk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Silk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Richard Silk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Silk.
