Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Shulman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Shulman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Dr. Shulman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mind Opener Psychological Services Inc.27001 La Paz Rd Ste 403, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 215-4200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shulman?
Dr. Shulman is great! He is very compassionate and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Richard Shulman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1811010465
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shulman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.