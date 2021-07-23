Overview

Dr. Richard Sheppard, DC is a Chiropractor in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Sheppard works at Wellness One of Hickory - Sheppard Chiropractic in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.