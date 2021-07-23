See All Chiropractors in Hickory, NC
Dr. Richard Sheppard, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (100)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Richard Sheppard, DC is a Chiropractor in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Sheppard works at Wellness One of Hickory - Sheppard Chiropractic in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellness One of Hickory - Sheppard Chiropractic
    36 14th Ave NE Ste 101, Hickory, NC 28601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 563-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthgram
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Friendly staff and wonderful service all around!! Dr. Shepppard is awesome!!
    — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Sheppard, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hmong and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407895576
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Sheppard, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheppard works at Wellness One of Hickory - Sheppard Chiropractic in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Sheppard’s profile.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

