Dr. Richard Scott, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Scott, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from 2001.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
Lisa Parker Scott621 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6545
Scott Psychological Associates, LLC10820 Sunset Office Dr Ste 122, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 275-8599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- HealthLink
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Scott, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1326074279
Education & Certifications
- 2001
- 1983
Dr. Scott accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
