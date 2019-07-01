See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Richard Rutz, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Richard Rutz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Richard Rutz works at The NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    The NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati
    4015 Executive Park Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 563-0488
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Psychiatric Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 01, 2019
    Had great difficulty changing doctors. He is wonderful and he has contacted my other doctors.
    Larry — Jul 01, 2019
    About Richard Rutz, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1760659692
    • Purdue University
    Richard Rutz, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Rutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Rutz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Rutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Rutz works at The NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Richard Rutz’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Richard Rutz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Rutz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Rutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Rutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

