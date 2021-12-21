See All Clinical Psychologists in Honolulu, HI
Richard Ries

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (2)
Overview

Richard Ries is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI. 

Richard Ries works at Century Square in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Century Square
    1188 Bishop St Ste 3110, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 295-3999
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2021
    I am looking at attending the training with Dr. Ries. My identification number is 113167 / Medical number is 758, Vision 0EP, CompCare B10,Drug 868 Rxbin 004336 RXPCN ADV, RZGRP RX3988.
    Anneliese E. CHOY — Dec 21, 2021
    About Richard Ries

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790157188
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Ries has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Ries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Ries works at Century Square in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Richard Ries’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Richard Ries. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Ries.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Ries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Ries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

