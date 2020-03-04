See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fresno, CA
Richard Reither, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Richard Reither, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Csufresno-Counseling.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8455 N Millbrook Ave Ste 109, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-5805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2020
    Richard has been my therapist for a few years now. He has seen me through some tough times. He has also helped me to have tremendous break throughs. I would recommend Richard to anyone and would encourage use of his practice.
    — Mar 04, 2020
    About Richard Reither, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366544355
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lmft Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Csufresno-Counseling
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Csufresno-Psychology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Reither, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Reither is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Reither has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Reither has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Richard Reither. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Reither.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Reither, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Reither appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

