Richard Reither, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Reither is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Reither, MA
Overview
Richard Reither, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Csufresno-Counseling.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8455 N Millbrook Ave Ste 109, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-5805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Reither?
Richard has been my therapist for a few years now. He has seen me through some tough times. He has also helped me to have tremendous break throughs. I would recommend Richard to anyone and would encourage use of his practice.
About Richard Reither, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1366544355
Education & Certifications
- Lmft Internship
- Csufresno-Counseling
- Csufresno-Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Reither has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Reither accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Reither has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Richard Reither. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Reither.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Reither, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Reither appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.