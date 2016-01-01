Dr. Richard Rein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Rein, PHD is a Couples Counselor in Hingham, MA.
Dr. Rein works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Integrative Counseling and Wellness62 Derby St Ste 6, Hingham, MA 02043 Directions (781) 740-9227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rein?
About Dr. Richard Rein, PHD
- Couples Counseling
- English
- 1235282286
Education & Certifications
- Coastal Community Counseling Center
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rein works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.