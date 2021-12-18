See All Clinical Psychologists in Somerset, NJ
Richard Rapkin, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (5)
Overview

Richard Rapkin, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Somerset, NJ. 

Richard Rapkin works at University Orthopaedic Associates, LLC in Somerset, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Somerset Pediatric Group
    2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 111, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 563-4277
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2021
    Dr Richard Rapkin is the best psychologist in the world. Universe. I have been working with him for years. He has the best intuitive psychology knowledge to help people. His miraculous mythology listening for queues is his greatest strength. He has helped me more than any person that I know. He has solved my biggest issues with the greatest of ease. He is like the freind you can always count on. He has done the impossible for me and I am surely grateful. He stuck with me threw thick and thin like the true champion doctor he is. Sincerely Anthony A
    Anthony — Dec 18, 2021
    About Richard Rapkin, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1659305100
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Rapkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Rapkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Rapkin works at University Orthopaedic Associates, LLC in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Richard Rapkin’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Richard Rapkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Rapkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Rapkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Rapkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

