Richard Rapkin, PSY
Richard Rapkin, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Somerset, NJ.
Richard Rapkin works at
Somerset Pediatric Group, 2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 111, Somerset, NJ 08873
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Richard Rapkin is the best psychologist in the world. Universe. I have been working with him for years. He has the best intuitive psychology knowledge to help people. His miraculous mythology listening for queues is his greatest strength. He has helped me more than any person that I know. He has solved my biggest issues with the greatest of ease. He is like the freind you can always count on. He has done the impossible for me and I am surely grateful. He stuck with me threw thick and thin like the true champion doctor he is. Sincerely Anthony A
About Richard Rapkin, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1659305100
