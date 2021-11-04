Dr. Richard Raney, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Raney, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Raney, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Hartford, NY.
Locations
Richard W Raney Phd Psychologist PC107 Genesee St, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 738-0393
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Raney has been extremely beneficial and I highly reccomend him for anyone seeking a therapist. 5 stars
About Dr. Richard Raney, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raney accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.