Richard Rafferty Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Rafferty Jr, CHIRMD
Overview
Richard Rafferty Jr, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Sewickley, PA.
Richard Rafferty Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Disc Institute of Pittsburgh2591 Wexford Bayne Rd Ste 403, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (724) 759-7523
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Rafferty Jr?
About Richard Rafferty Jr, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1467417311
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Rafferty Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Rafferty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Rafferty Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Richard Rafferty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Rafferty Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Rafferty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Rafferty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.