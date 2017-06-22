Richard Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Morris, LMHC
Richard Morris, LMHC is a Counselor in Largo, FL.
Family & Adolescent Counseling Services1301 Seminole Blvd Ste 103, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 213-5379
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Rick has been working with my teen for nearly a year and a half. There have been improvements by leaps and bounds, now that my son has opened up. Communication, responsibility, behavior continue to improve. My entire family likes and trusts Rick. He is non-judgmental, he listens and he helps you to be the best YOU, that you want to be.
About Richard Morris, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1720282916
