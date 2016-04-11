Richard Morgan, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Morgan, MA is a Clinical Psychologist in South Charleston, WV.
Dr Morgans Complete Health Center4834 Maccorkle Ave Sw, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 346-9586
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is very straight forward. I have 4 kids and they all love him. Very insightful!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124356035
Richard Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.