Richard Montes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Montes, PA-C
Overview
Richard Montes, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Richard Montes works at
Locations
Fullerton Kedzie Medical Center3153 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Directions (773) 395-4600
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was on time i like Dr.Monte he is very nice and respectful Dr.
About Richard Montes, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588978019
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Richard Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Montes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Montes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Montes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.