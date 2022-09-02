Dr. Richard Mackowsky, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mackowsky, OD
Overview
Dr. Richard Mackowsky, OD is an Optometrist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Locations
Mackowsky, Richard Henry Od5450 New Hope Commons Dr, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 489-4653
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews in general are miss leading as 100 percent of people who are not happy, take the time to leave a review while patients like myself who have been a patient of his for 26 years are obviously happy as we keep seeing Dr Mackowsky, we just never take the time out of our busy day to write a review. I have moved several times over the years, but no matter the distance to his office, I have made the drive. My current drive time is 28 minutes. I wear both contacts and glasses. Dr Mackowsky has always been patient with me and been thorough to insure my prescription was correct. Contact lenses and glasses have changed so much in 26 years, and Dr Mackowsky has always informed me of the new contact lenses that have come out and let me try them out with sample lenses instead of just adjusting my prescription if needed and prescribing the exact same lenses I was wearing at the time. I highly recommend you give him a try.
About Dr. Richard Mackowsky, OD
- Optometry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861492381
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
