Dr. Richard Mackowsky, OD

Optometry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Mackowsky, OD is an Optometrist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Mackowsky works at Richard H Mackowsky, OD, PA in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mackowsky, Richard Henry Od
    5450 New Hope Commons Dr, Durham, NC 27707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 489-4653

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Mackowsky, OD

    • Optometry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861492381
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Mackowsky, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mackowsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mackowsky works at Richard H Mackowsky, OD, PA in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mackowsky’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackowsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

