Dr. Lourie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Lourie, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lourie, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Lourie works at
Locations
Pam Conyne Laham Phd & Associates2500 Tanglewilde St Ste 310, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 780-9062
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lourie was great. He greatly helped our son (and whole family as well). He has a great way of connecting with the child AND the parents.
About Dr. Richard Lourie, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801968367
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lourie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lourie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lourie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lourie.
