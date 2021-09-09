See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Overview

Richard London, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Richard London works at Bluegrass Community Health Ctr in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Primary Health Care Center Inc.
    1306 Versailles Rd Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 259-2635
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Richard London, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811484389
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard London has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard London has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard London works at Bluegrass Community Health Ctr in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Richard London’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Richard London. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard London.

