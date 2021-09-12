See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Richard Levenson Jr, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Richard Levenson Jr, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Richard Levenson Jr, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
10 (86)
View Profile
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    135 E 50th St Apt 110, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 860-1473
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Richard Levenson Jr?

    Sep 12, 2021
    I have been a patient of Richard Levenson's for 5 years. Working with Richard has been a very rewarding experience. Richard strikes the right conversational balance: he is both active and patient listener (allowing me to share my thoughts for the week), as well as a routine source of unique feedback. I don't feel like I'm being examined per se but having a productive conversation with someone who is trying to help. He is also very responsive to texts and is consistent in not rescheduling/cancelling appointments.
    — Sep 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Richard Levenson Jr, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Richard Levenson Jr, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Richard Levenson Jr to family and friends

    Richard Levenson Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Richard Levenson Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Richard Levenson Jr, PSY.

    About Richard Levenson Jr, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831137785
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Levenson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Richard Levenson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Levenson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Levenson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Levenson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Richard Levenson Jr, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.