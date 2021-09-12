Richard Levenson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Levenson Jr, PSY
Offers telehealth
Richard Levenson Jr, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
135 E 50th St Apt 110, New York, NY 10022 (212) 860-1473
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Richard Levenson's for 5 years. Working with Richard has been a very rewarding experience. Richard strikes the right conversational balance: he is both active and patient listener (allowing me to share my thoughts for the week), as well as a routine source of unique feedback. I don't feel like I'm being examined per se but having a productive conversation with someone who is trying to help. He is also very responsive to texts and is consistent in not rescheduling/cancelling appointments.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831137785
