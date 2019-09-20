Dr. Lauerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Lauerman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Lauerman, PHD is a Counselor in Farmington, CT.
Dr. Lauerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cadtc Partners Llp1031 FARMINGTON AVE, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-2550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lauerman?
Phenomenal - I have been seeing Dr. Lauerman for the past 15 years or so. He really understands what a person is experiencing and simplifies things in lay person terms. I would highly recommend Dr. Lauerman to anyone I know could benefit from his services.
About Dr. Richard Lauerman, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1548220825
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauerman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauerman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.