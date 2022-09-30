See All Family Doctors in Weatherford, TX
Richard Keller, PA-C

Family Medicine
4 (5)
Offers telehealth

Offers telehealth

Overview

Richard Keller, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. 

Richard Keller works at Texas Bone & Joint - Eureka in Weatherford, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eureka
    891 Eureka St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 599-1200
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Richard Keller has care for our entire family for years. He cares for my parents age 70+ all the way down to the grandbabies. He listens and explains everything in detail. We have never found a provider more caring and approachable. He provides complete care and knows his limitations, providing appropriate referrals. We never have to wait for hours to be seen and are always greeted by his amazing staff.
    D. Thibault — Sep 30, 2022
    About Richard Keller, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1588665186
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Keller works at Texas Bone & Joint - Eureka in Weatherford, TX. View the full address on Richard Keller’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Richard Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Keller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

