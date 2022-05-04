Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Kay, OD
Dr. Richard Kay, OD is an Optometrist in Rochester, NH.
Dr. Kay works at
Jordan Family Eyecare, 8 Lilac Mall, Rochester, NH 03867, (603) 332-3020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I felt Dr Kay was an Old School Optometrist and he does come across that way. However using a combination of older and new equipment Dr. Kay prescribed the right glasses for me. He also found that I have small cataracts forming. I am in for a status appointment in June and he will be coordinating with a surgeon for me.
About Dr. Richard Kay, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1871666537
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.