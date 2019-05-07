Dr. Kavner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Kavner, OD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kavner, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kavner works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Richard Kavner OD245 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 752-6930
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kavner?
Dr. Kavner is a gifted diagnostician and orthoptic therapist. He treated me several decades ago for a condition similar to dyslexia. I was having migraines five times per week. I worked with him for about a year and I experienced tremendous improvement (down to 3-4 per year) that has lasted.
About Dr. Richard Kavner, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1144375007
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavner works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.