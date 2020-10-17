See All Chiropractors in Gulf Breeze, FL
Dr. Richard Jacobs, DC

Chiropractic
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Jacobs, DC is a Chiropractor in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic Florida.

Dr. Jacobs works at Jacobs Chiropractic & Wellness Center in Gulf Breeze, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacobs Chiropractic & Wellness Center
    60 Northcliffe Dr, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jacobs Chiropractic & Wellness Center
    215 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-7060
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 17, 2020
    Dr. Jacobs is a rare find today. He, attentive and well-educated, provides me with the highest level of care that I have received to date. His staff is helpful and courteous too. Dr. Richard Jacobs is,"Top Shelf." I highly recommend him.
    Cale Laqua — Oct 17, 2020
    Dr. Richard Jacobs, DC
    About Dr. Richard Jacobs, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255444238
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Iowa State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Jacobs, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs works at Jacobs Chiropractic & Wellness Center in Gulf Breeze, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

