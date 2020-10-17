Dr. Richard Jacobs, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jacobs, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Jacobs, DC is a Chiropractor in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic Florida.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
-
1
Jacobs Chiropractic & Wellness Center60 Northcliffe Dr, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions
-
2
Jacobs Chiropractic & Wellness Center215 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-7060Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr. Jacobs is a rare find today. He, attentive and well-educated, provides me with the highest level of care that I have received to date. His staff is helpful and courteous too. Dr. Richard Jacobs is,"Top Shelf." I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Jacobs, DC
- Chiropractic
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255444238
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic Florida
- Iowa State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.