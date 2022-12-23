Dr. Richard Jackson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jackson, OD
Overview
Dr. Richard Jackson, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10377 Socorro Rd, El Paso, TX 79927 Directions (915) 860-9806
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
When I had my Exam Dr. Jackson discovered something a National chain exam did not. Thank you!
About Dr. Richard Jackson, OD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
