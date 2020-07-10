See All Audiology Technology in Creve Coeur, MO
Overview

Richard Hogan, MS is an Audiology in Creve Coeur, MO. 

Richard Hogan works at Ear Care and Hearing of St. Louis in Creve Coeur, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Care and Hearing of St. Louis
    11630 Studt Ave Ste 210, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Auditory Processing Disorders
Balance Testing
Dizziness
Auditory Processing Disorders
Balance Testing
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Healthcare USA
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Richard Hogan, MS

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578733119
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Missouri State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Hogan, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Hogan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Hogan works at Ear Care and Hearing of St. Louis in Creve Coeur, MO. View the full address on Richard Hogan’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Richard Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Hogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

