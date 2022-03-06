Dr. Heid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Heid, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Heid, PHD is a Psychologist in Robbinsville, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2365 Highway 33 Fl 2, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 933-5572
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heid really helped me get my head on track when I was feeling like a complete imposter. Great advice, effective homework, and a welcome and listening ear. Can't recommend him enough.
About Dr. Richard Heid, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1538299110
