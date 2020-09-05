Dr. Harkenrider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Harkenrider, DC
Dr. Richard Harkenrider, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Wayne, IN.
Locations
816 MILL LAKE RD, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 (260) 637-1548
I started having menopausal symptoms with hot flashes, memory loss, etc, etc. I thought I was losing my mind. I didn’t want to do traditional hormone therapy. Went to Dr H. It took about a month to peel back the layers of deficiency in my body but as of today ITS BEEN 4 DAYS SINCE IVE HAD A HOT FLASH, IM SLEEPING GOOD AND MY EMOTIONAL AND MENTAL STATE IS BACK TO NORMAL!!!
Chiropractic
English
- 1700913696
