Dr. Halgin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Halgin, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Halgin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Amherst, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 150 Fearing St Ste 12, Amherst, MA 01002 Directions (413) 545-5966
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halgin?
Patient, caring, kind, professional, practical, and effective.
About Dr. Richard Halgin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1275578585
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halgin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halgin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Halgin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halgin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halgin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halgin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.