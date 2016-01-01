Richard Haley, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Haley, MA
Overview
Richard Haley, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Myers, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12520 World Plaza Ln Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 939-3700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Richard Haley, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1477565984
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall Univ
Richard Haley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
