Dr. Richard Grosso, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Grosso, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Grosso, DC is a Chiropractor in Mineola, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Dr. Grosso works at
Locations
-
1
Richard J. Grosso. DC, PC193 JERICHO TPKE, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 746-3135Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Willets Point Chiropractic14960 Willets Point Blvd, Whitestone, NY 11357 Directions (718) 539-8600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grosso?
Best Chiropractor Ever! Professional, caring and knowledgable...
About Dr. Richard Grosso, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1295823052
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grosso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grosso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grosso works at
Dr. Grosso speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.