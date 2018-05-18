See All Chiropractors in Mineola, NY
Dr. Richard Grosso, DC

Chiropractic
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Richard Grosso, DC is a Chiropractor in Mineola, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Grosso works at Innovative Physical Therapy of Long Island in Mineola, NY with other offices in Whitestone, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard J. Grosso. DC, PC
    193 JERICHO TPKE, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 746-3135
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Willets Point Chiropractic
    14960 Willets Point Blvd, Whitestone, NY 11357 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 539-8600
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Grosso, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1295823052
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Grosso, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grosso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

