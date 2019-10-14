See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Hixson, TN
Dr. Richard Goldston, OD is an Optometrist in Hixson, TN. 

Dr. Goldston works at Sight Eyecare in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sight Eyecare
    1920 Northpoint Blvd Ste 102, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 870-3939
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Oct 14, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr. Goldston since I was 5. I am now 26 and refuse to go anywhere else! He takes his time and is very passionate about what he does.
    — Oct 14, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Goldston, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275509598
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Goldston, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

