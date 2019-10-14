Dr. Richard Goldston, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Goldston, OD
Overview
Dr. Richard Goldston, OD is an Optometrist in Hixson, TN.
Locations
Sight Eyecare1920 Northpoint Blvd Ste 102, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 870-3939
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Goldston since I was 5. I am now 26 and refuse to go anywhere else! He takes his time and is very passionate about what he does.
About Dr. Richard Goldston, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldston.
