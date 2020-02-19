Dr. Gjertsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Gjertsen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gjertsen, PHD is a Psychologist in Metuchen, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 20 Highland Ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 549-7272
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gjertsen?
thoughtful, patient and real. I'm thankful he could see me, and after our third visit, I feel I'm really going down a great path with this tough time
About Dr. Richard Gjertsen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1033292495
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gjertsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gjertsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gjertsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gjertsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gjertsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gjertsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.