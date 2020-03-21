Overview

Dr. Richard Fulbright, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. Fulbright works at Fulbright & Associates, P.C. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.