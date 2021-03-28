Dr. Frohwirth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Frohwirth, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Frohwirth, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Stamford, CT.
Dr. Frohwirth works at
Locations
Advanced Allergy Immunology & Asthma PC125 Strawberry Hill Ave, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 324-1959
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frohwirth did wonders for me over 20 years ago. He is highly intelligent, a good listener, empathetic, but kindly tells you what you need to hear. He saved my life along with psych meds. I can't say enough good about him.
About Dr. Richard Frohwirth, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407922990
