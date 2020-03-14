Overview

Dr. Richard Fost, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Fordham University.



Dr. Fost works at Richard J. Fost, Ph.D, Clinical Psychologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.