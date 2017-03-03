Richard Figueira, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Figueira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Figueira, LICSW
Richard Figueira, LICSW is a Counselor in East Providence, RI.
East Providence Office870 Waterman Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 475-9979
Cransotn105 Sockanosset Cross Rd, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 475-9979
Anchor Counseling Center650 George Washington Hwy Lowr Level, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 475-9979
East Greenwich Office5805 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 475-9979
East Greenwich652 George Washington Hwy, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 475-9979
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Employee Health Systems
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
We have had more success in three weeks, than with any other counceling we have been through for months. We finally found the one!!! We couldn't be happier and actually look forward to our next appointment. Richard Figueira genuinely wants to help. He is caring with a calming voice. Feeling hopeful thanks to Richard.
- Counseling
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
