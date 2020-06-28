Dr. Fierro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Fierro, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Fierro, PHD is a Psychologist in Montebello, CA.

Locations
Bilingual Psychological Associates1623 Paramount Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 722-8744
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had several doctors, he’s the Best I’ve had, Good listener, caring and calm. Good feedback. I look forward to to my appointments. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Fierro, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1548352354
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fierro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fierro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fierro works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fierro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fierro.
