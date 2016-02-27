See All Physicians Assistants in Vancouver, WA
Richard Enders Jr, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Richard Enders Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA. 

Richard Enders Jr works at Stephen L Brenneke MD in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Medical Center
    9430 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA 98662 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 253-6947
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 27, 2016
    Richard Enders was thorough in the exam and he asked questions about the injury. He listened to the young patient and the parent. He explained what he felt was going on with the injury and directed us what to do next. He asked if there was anything else that was a concern we wanted to talk to him about. He was personable, kind, pleasant and had good communication skills and good mannerisms.
    Kathy Burton in Vancouver, WA — Feb 27, 2016
    Photo: Richard Enders Jr, PA
    About Richard Enders Jr, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598977746
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Enders Jr, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Enders Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Enders Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Enders Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Enders Jr works at Stephen L Brenneke MD in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Richard Enders Jr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Richard Enders Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Enders Jr.

    Primary Care
