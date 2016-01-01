Richard Dinapoli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Dinapoli, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Richard Dinapoli, EDD is a Psychologist in Londonderry, NH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 75 Gilcreast Rd Unit 200, Londonderry, NH 03053 Directions (603) 425-7519
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Richard Dinapoli, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1154402121
Richard Dinapoli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Dinapoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Richard Dinapoli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Dinapoli.
