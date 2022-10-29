See All Physicians Assistants in San Francisco, CA
Richard Dibella, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Richard Dibella, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. 

Richard Dibella works at Physician's Foundation At Cmpc in San Francisco, CA.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Physician's Foundation At Cmpc
    2324 Sacramento St Ste 111, San Francisco, CA 94115 (415) 668-0160
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 29, 2022
    Just met Rich DiBella for my annual appointment. He was thorough and not rushed - felt like he asked all the right questions and listened to my answers. He ordered labs & I made another appt to go over the results in a few weeks but then he called me to go over the results which was so great & above & beyond my experience with other GP practitioners. Would highly recommend him!
    Shannon — Oct 29, 2022
    About Richard Dibella, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1134169410
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Dibella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Dibella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Richard Dibella works at Physician's Foundation At Cmpc in San Francisco, CA.

    5 patients have reviewed Richard Dibella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Dibella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Dibella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

