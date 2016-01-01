See All Physicians Assistants in College Station, TX
Richard Delezene, MPAS Icon-share Share Profile

Richard Delezene, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Richard Delezene, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in College Station, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Richard Delezene works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care South College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Joseph Health
    4421 State Highway 6 S Ste 100, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Injuries
Arthritis
Back Pain
Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Richard Delezene?

Photo: Richard Delezene, MPAS
How would you rate your experience with Richard Delezene, MPAS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Richard Delezene to family and friends

Richard Delezene's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Richard Delezene

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Richard Delezene, MPAS.

About Richard Delezene, MPAS

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1982724134
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Richard Delezene, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Delezene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Richard Delezene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Richard Delezene works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care South College Station in College Station, TX. View the full address on Richard Delezene’s profile.

Richard Delezene has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Delezene.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Delezene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Delezene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.