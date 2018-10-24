Richard Crawford, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Crawford, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Richard Crawford, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Richard Crawford works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 603, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Ratings & Reviews
Todd is very good at at what he does very happy being patient of his for years now only complaint i have is little hard to get a appointment with him when you need it when you sick you need to see the Dr really fast and most of time that is not happening with that office its at least a week or more out until you can get in to see him and by that time you over your sickness or in really bad shape not sure what if anything they can do to fix this problem
About Richard Crawford, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134123466
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Crawford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Richard Crawford using Healthline FindCare.
Richard Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Richard Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Crawford.
