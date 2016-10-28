Dr. Cranwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC is a Chiropractor in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Cranwell works at
Locations
Cranwell Chiropractic11705 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 843-3039
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Cranwell is Outstanding !!! He truely cares about his patients ... He's totally amazing . He will get to the root of your problem and not stop until he does .. I have the utmost respect for him .. He's been my Dr for 12 years ... I trust him totally ... His approach on anything he is helping you with is for your best interest ........... Sincerely , Sheri Elpers St. Louis
About Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cranwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cranwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cranwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cranwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cranwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.