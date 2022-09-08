Richard Collier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Collier, LPC
Overview
Richard Collier, LPC is a Counselor in Katy, TX.
Richard Collier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Melton Trani and Associates P.c.5709 5th St, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 392-5666
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Collier?
Very straight forward exchange . Knows his stuff, very comfortable to talk to. Good communication.
About Richard Collier, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1881607307
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Collier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Collier works at
11 patients have reviewed Richard Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.