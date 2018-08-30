See All Physicians Assistants in Albany, NY
Richard Clark, RPA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (7)
Overview

Richard Clark, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY. 

Richard Clark works at Prime Care Physicians PLLC in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates
    1444 Western Ave Ste A, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 489-2812
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 30, 2018
    Richard Clark A professional in Best sense of word I am so glad to be his patient. He listens gives clear concise information A truly wonderful health cate professional Pauline Harter
    Pauline Harter in Albany , NY — Aug 30, 2018
    Photo: Richard Clark, RPA-C
    About Richard Clark, RPA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033421243
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Clark works at Prime Care Physicians PLLC in Albany, NY. View the full address on Richard Clark’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Richard Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

