See All Clinical Psychologists in Trenton, NJ
Richard Cevasco, EDD Icon-share Share Profile

Richard Cevasco, EDD

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Richard Cevasco, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Trenton, NJ. 

Richard Cevasco works at John M Charuk Phd PA in Trenton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    John M Charuk Phd PA
    2312 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 101, Trenton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 586-4591
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Richard Cevasco?

    Jul 24, 2020
    Dr. Cevasco is the best therapist I've ever seen. He reminds me of a cool uncle. He really, truly cares about his patients.
    ARC — Jul 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Richard Cevasco, EDD
    How would you rate your experience with Richard Cevasco, EDD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Richard Cevasco to family and friends

    Richard Cevasco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Richard Cevasco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Richard Cevasco, EDD.

    About Richard Cevasco, EDD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649321985
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Cevasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Cevasco works at John M Charuk Phd PA in Trenton, NJ. View the full address on Richard Cevasco’s profile.

    Richard Cevasco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Cevasco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Cevasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Cevasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Richard Cevasco, EDD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.