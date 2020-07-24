Richard Cevasco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Cevasco, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Richard Cevasco, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Trenton, NJ.
Richard Cevasco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John M Charuk Phd PA2312 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 101, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 586-4591
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Cevasco?
Dr. Cevasco is the best therapist I've ever seen. He reminds me of a cool uncle. He really, truly cares about his patients.
About Richard Cevasco, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649321985
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Cevasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Cevasco works at
Richard Cevasco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Cevasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Cevasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Cevasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.