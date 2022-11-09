Richard Callado is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Callado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Callado
Offers telehealth
Overview
Richard Callado is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 245 5th Ave Ste 336, New York, NY 10016 Directions (718) 720-3074
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Callado?
He is great, since I started seeing him my anxiety and intrusive thoughts are almost gone. Thank you!
About Richard Callado
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952962227
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Callado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Callado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Richard Callado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Callado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Callado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Callado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.