Richard Caliendo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Caliendo, LMHC
Overview
Richard Caliendo, LMHC is a Counselor in Albany, NY.
Richard Caliendo works at
Locations
United States Department of Veterans Affairs650 Warren St, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 462-6531
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Caliendo?
Pros-Willing to go the extra mile to forge a connection with my son. Explains concepts of CBT in language children can understand and we could adopt as shared language. Held a session for my husband and I to brainstorm and help us get on the same page with correcting behaviors. Has evening telehealth appointments. Con-Not familiar with Positive Parenting Approach.
About Richard Caliendo, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1952700148
Richard Caliendo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Caliendo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Richard Caliendo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Caliendo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Caliendo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Caliendo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.