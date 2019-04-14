Dr. Richard Busch, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Busch, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Busch, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Busch works at
Locations
Busch Chiropractic Clinic5005 RIVIERA CT, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 471-4090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a caring, Christian doctor. He helped me with the diabetic neuropathy in my feet. The office and staff is upbeat and greets me with cheerfulness. My treatment times have been treated in a timely manner. I have also done the New Life Body Sculpting to lose weight that he offers...I lost 113 in 2017 and am doing more to lose another 133. I would highly recommend Dr. Busch for any back, feet or weight issue. He has a nice smile too! Kathy from Leo
About Dr. Richard Busch, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1477612141
