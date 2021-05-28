Richard Bock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Bock, PA
Overview
Richard Bock, PA is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN.
Richard Bock works at
Locations
1
Tennova Primary Care & Occupational Health - East Towne4711 Centerline Dr Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 647-3940
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time was minimal, Richard was attentive, plus informative.
About Richard Bock, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194793679
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Bock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Bock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
18 patients have reviewed Richard Bock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Bock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Bock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Bock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.